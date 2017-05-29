Dean Foods Co (DF) Receives $22.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

DF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.50) on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Monday, May 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 3,033 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $56,110.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,099 shares of company stock worth $174,428. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 180,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 40.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after buying an additional 426,035 shares during the period.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) traded up 0.05% on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,659 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Dean Foods has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 1.37%. Dean Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dean Foods will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

