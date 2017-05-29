Dean Foods Co (DF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Dean Foods updated its FY17 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

In related news, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,750.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,099 shares of company stock valued at $174,428. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dean Foods during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

DF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

