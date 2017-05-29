DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DCP Midstream to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded DCP Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) opened at 35.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 176.27%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a producer and marketer of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling NGLs and recovering, and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

