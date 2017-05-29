DavidsTea Inc (DTEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) will post $35.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DavidsTea’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.58 million and the highest is $37.78 million. DavidsTea posted sales of $33.5 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DavidsTea will report full-year sales of $35.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.04 million to $187.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $177.96 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DavidsTea.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business earned $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.74 million. DavidsTea had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered DavidsTea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of DavidsTea in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. DavidsTea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DavidsTea during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. William Harris Investors Inc. increased its position in DavidsTea by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. William Harris Investors Inc. now owns 726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 373,827 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in DavidsTea during the fourth quarter worth $6,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) traded up 3.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,810 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. DavidsTea has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

DAVIDsTEA Inc is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com.

