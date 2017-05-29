David Pulver Purchases 1,000 Shares of Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Stock

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Director David Pulver bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.10 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,913.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 423,356 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.35. Carter's, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Carter's had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carter's, Inc. will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Carter's’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. FBR & Co set a $111.00 target price on Carter's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carter's from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Carter's in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Carter's from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carter's by 0.7% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Carter's by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter's by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter's by 0.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 34,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carter's by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

