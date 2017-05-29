David A. Burwick Sells 5,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $877,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Boston Beer Company had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Boston Beer Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Boston Beer Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer Company by 85.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boston Beer Company during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boston Beer Company by 81.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Boston Beer Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $154.00 target price on Boston Beer Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their target price on Boston Beer Company from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer Company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Boston Beer Company Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc is a craft brewer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the business of producing and selling alcohol beverages primarily in the domestic market and in selected international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Boston Beer Company segment, and A&S Brewing Collaborative segment.

