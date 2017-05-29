Equifax Inc. (EFX) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 193,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 268.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,656,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.14 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 25.18%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total value of $1,910,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

