Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.

Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,714,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,026,451,000 after buying an additional 2,011,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,922,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,932,903 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,561,000 after buying an additional 623,646 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,071,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,962,000 after buying an additional 179,166 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.01 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Wal-Mart Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,000,000 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $211,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares in the company, valued at $740,752,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 4,542,361 shares of Wal-Mart Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $320,418,144.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,044,833.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,188,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,501,377 over the last ninety days. 51.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

