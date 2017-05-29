Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reissued their underweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on the stock.

DMGT has been the subject of several other reports. Panmure Gordon reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.86) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Investec reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 924 ($12.02) price objective (down from GBX 951 ($12.37)) on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.54) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.62) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.71) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 796.31 ($10.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In other news, insider Paul Zwillenberg bought 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £99,248.33 ($129,111.92). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,415 shares of company stock worth $9,962,389.

About Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

