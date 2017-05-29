Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 3,628 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Everest Re Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Everest Re Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.94. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.19 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $269.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John R. Dunne sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $117,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,545.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.03, for a total transaction of $256,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,159.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

