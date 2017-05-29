DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – DA Davidson lifted their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Monday. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 0.98% on Thursday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,778,218 shares. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $45.74. Applied Materials also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 19,944 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 555% compared to the average daily volume of 3,043 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 78.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

