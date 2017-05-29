D.R. Horton (DHI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media stories about D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. D.R. Horton earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 51 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get D.R. Horton Inc. alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) opened at 33.11 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “D.R. Horton (DHI) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.08” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/d-r-horton-dhi-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $30,418.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $213,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $89,960.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,635 shares in the company, valued at $667,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,083 shares of company stock worth $989,217. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.