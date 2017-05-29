Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Cynosure (CYNO) Share Price

Headlines about Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cynosure earned a news impact score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) opened at 66.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Cynosure has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYNO. Aegis lowered shares of Cynosure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cynosure in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Cynosure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cynosure from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cynosure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

About Cynosure

Cynosure, Inc develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve women’s health.

