Cybg Plc (CYBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.38 ($3.15).

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.98) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.76) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.83) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.70) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.15) target price on shares of Cybg Plc in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Fiona MacLeod acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £19,180 ($24,637.12). Also, insider David Duffy sold 54,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.39), for a total value of £143,547.36 ($184,389.67). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,106 shares of company stock worth $1,947,945.

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) traded down 0.815% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 266.619. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.42. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.35 billion. Cybg Plc has a one year low of GBX 203.70 and a one year high of GBX 306.90.

Cybg Plc Company Profile

CYBG PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which intends to be the holding company for CYB Investments Limited (CYBI) and Clydesdale Bank PLC (Clydesdale Bank). The Company will own National Australia Bank Limited’s Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank operations (the Clydesdale Bank business). Clydesdale Bank provides the United Kingdom retail and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking services.

