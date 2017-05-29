Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) traded down 0.26% during trading on Monday, hitting $480.15. 477,836 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.52 and a beta of 0.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.96 and a 52 week high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $493.69 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

