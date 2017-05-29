News headlines about Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) have trended positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cumulus Media earned a daily sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Cumulus Media Inc alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.38. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 216.43% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $264.03 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cumulus Media (CMLS) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cumulus-media-cmls-earning-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc (Cumulus) is a radio broadcasting company. The Company is also a provider of country music and lifestyle content through its NASH brand, which serves through radio programming, NASH Country Weekly magazine and live events. Its product lines include broadcast advertising, digital advertising, political advertising and non-advertising based license fees.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.