Cubic Co. (CUB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Cubic had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $343.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) opened at 46.70 on Monday. Cubic has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The firm’s market cap is $1.27 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cubic by 13.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 43,291 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Cubic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 7,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 292.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation (Cubic) designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services that provide situational awareness for its customers in the transportation and defense industries. The Company operates in three business segments across the global transportation and defense markets, which include Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense (CGD) and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

