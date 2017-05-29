Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Cryolife (CRY) Share Price

News stories about Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cryolife earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 62 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Get Cryolife Inc alerts:

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.00%. Cryolife’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded Cryolife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Cryolife (CRY) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cryolife-cry-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-33-updated.html.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.