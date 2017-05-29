Criteo SA (CRTO) Insider Sells $7,753,500.00 in Stock

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 150,000 shares of Criteo SA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $7,753,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean-Baptiste Rudelle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo SA alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 62,350 shares of Criteo SA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $3,442,343.50.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 57,845 shares of Criteo SA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $3,187,837.95.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 20,031 shares of Criteo SA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $1,102,506.24.

On Monday, May 1st, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 7,022 shares of Criteo SA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $386,420.66.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 95,897 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $4,986,644.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 54,103 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $2,778,730.08.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 46,246 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $2,303,513.26.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 103,754 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $5,215,713.58.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 52,127 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $2,523,468.07.

On Friday, March 10th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 84,873 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $4,216,490.64.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) opened at 54.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. Criteo SA has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Criteo SA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. Criteo SA’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/criteo-sa-crto-insider-sells-7753500-00-in-stock.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Criteo SA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Criteo SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Criteo SA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Criteo SA in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Criteo SA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo SA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 429,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 41,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,376,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,932,000 after buying an additional 129,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.