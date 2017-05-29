Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 740 ($9.63) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 578 ($7.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 491 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 600.56 ($7.81).
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) opened at 621.117676 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 601.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 524.13. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.58 billion. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 323.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 648.50.
In related news, insider Chris Tinker sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.92), for a total value of £26,334 ($34,257.84).
Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based residential developer operating in the Southern half of England. The Company’s product range varies from homes for first time buyers to large family homes, and includes a mixture of houses, apartments and supporting commercial premises as part of its developments.
