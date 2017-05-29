Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 740 ($9.63) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 578 ($7.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 491 ($6.39) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 600.56 ($7.81).

Get Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC alerts:

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) opened at 621.117676 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 601.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 524.13. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.58 billion. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 323.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 648.50.

WARNING: “Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/crest-nicholson-holdings-plc-crst-earns-buy-rating-from-peel-hunt-updated.html.

In related news, insider Chris Tinker sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.92), for a total value of £26,334 ($34,257.84).

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based residential developer operating in the Southern half of England. The Company’s product range varies from homes for first time buyers to large family homes, and includes a mixture of houses, apartments and supporting commercial premises as part of its developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.