Crescent Point Energy Co. (CPG) Receives $25.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Co. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.88.
Several research firms have commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,166,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,799,000 after buying an additional 1,097,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,398,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 55,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 162.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 148,116 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) traded up 0.35% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,607 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s market cap is $4.96 billion.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.34. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.50%.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
