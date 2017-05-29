Cree, Inc. (CREE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.86 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CREE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Cree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.81 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The LED producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,990.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cree stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,701 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cree worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

