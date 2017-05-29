Incyte Co. (INCY) Given a $152.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group AG

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been assigned a $152.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INCY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

Get Incyte Co. alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 134.38 on Tuesday. Incyte has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $153.15. The company’s market cap is $27.52 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average of $120.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.19 million. Incyte had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post ($0.76) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Incyte Co. (INCY) Given a $152.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/credit-suisse-group-ag-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-incyte-co-incy-updated-updated.html.

In other news, insider David W. Gryska sold 41,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $5,730,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.26 per share, with a total value of $62,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,904.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $398,770 and have sold 137,968 shares worth $19,395,245. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 110.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,581,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,437,000 after buying an additional 3,983,207 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 30,859.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,583,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,415,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,638,000 after buying an additional 2,847,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,561,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $132,006,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.