Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Headlines about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group AG earned a news impact score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 52 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) opened at 14.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $30.17 billion.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group AG had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Credit Suisse Group AG Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

