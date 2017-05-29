Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (CIK) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

News headlines about Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSE:CIK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSE:CIK) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. 57,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

