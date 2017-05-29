Credit Agricole S A Sells 30,495 Shares of Ferrari (RACE)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,495 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.38% of Ferrari worth $54,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.50. 450,515 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.79. Ferrari has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $85.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.6712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. Jefferies Group LLC set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America Corp upped their price target on Ferrari from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

