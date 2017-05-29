Credit Agricole S A Acquires 93,823 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,823 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.45% of Msci worth $39,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Msci by 322.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 890,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,547,000 after buying an additional 679,729 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Msci by 241.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Msci by 19.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Msci by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 830,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,726,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Msci by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 218,521 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.01. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $109.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.88 million. Msci had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 22.67%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Msci’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $197,801.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,147.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,249 shares of company stock worth $608,236. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

