Creative Planning Decreases Position in The Western Union Company (WU)

Creative Planning cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Western Union Company were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 44,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The Western Union Company had a return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 4.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. The Western Union Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of The Western Union Company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union Company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Western Union Company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About The Western Union Company

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

