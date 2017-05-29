HSN, Inc. (HSNI) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) has been assigned a $40.00 price target by Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSNI. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HSN in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HSN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on HSN in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) opened at 35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. HSN has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. HSN had a return on equity of 100.35% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $785.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HSN will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. HSN’s payout ratio is currently 55.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSN by 23,031.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,240,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,222,000 after buying an additional 3,226,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSN by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,521,000 after buying an additional 209,968 shares during the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSN by 3.9% in the first quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,559,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSN by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,649,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,637,000 after buying an additional 87,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSN by 13.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,371,000 after buying an additional 165,998 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HSN

HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programing broadcast on the HSN television networks and other direct-response television marketing; catalogs, consisting of the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs, which includes, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements; Websites, which consist primarily of HSN.com, joymangano.com and the five branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.

