CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research started coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CPI Card Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered CPI Card Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CPI Card Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Get CPI Card Group Inc alerts:

Shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) opened at 1.90 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $105.62 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. On average, analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cpi-card-group-inc-pmts-downgraded-by-raymond-james-financial-inc-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. CPI Card Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CPI Card Group by 509.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Card Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.