Sprint Corp (S) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Cowen and Company

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) had its price target trimmed by Cowen and Company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of Sprint Corp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprint Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Sprint Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) opened at 8.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The firm’s market capitalization is $33.52 billion. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Sprint Corp had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post ($0.83) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Sprint Corp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sprint Corp by 45.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprint Corp by 60.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sprint Corp during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprint Corp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprint Corp

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

