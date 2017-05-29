Cowen and Company Raises Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Price Target to $62.00

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Leidos Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) opened at 54.88 on Friday. Leidos Holdings has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Leidos Holdings had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Leidos Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

In other Leidos Holdings news, Director John P. Jumper sold 42,381 shares of Leidos Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,277,131.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,776.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings by 60.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 10,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings by 53.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 29,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc (Leidos) is a science and technology solutions company focused on delivering solutions primarily in the areas of national security, health and engineering. The Company is a holding company whose direct 100%-owned subsidiary is Leidos, Inc, which delivers science and technology solutions in the areas of national security, health and engineering to agencies of the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community, the United States Department of Homeland Security, and other United States Government civil agencies, state and local government agencies, foreign governments and customers across a variety of commercial markets.

