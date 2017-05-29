Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Covisint Corp (COVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Covisint Corp (NASDAQ:COVS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.19% of Covisint Corp worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Covisint Corp by 24.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 142,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covisint Corp (NASDAQ:COVS) traded down 2.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 4,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Covisint Corp has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company’s market cap is $81.73 million.

About Covisint Corp

Covisint Corporation provides an open, enterprise class cloud platform (Platform) enabling organizations to build solutions that identify, authenticate and connect users, devices, applications and information. The Company’s Auto Supply Portal is involved in the development and integration of three cloud-based technologies, such as identity management, data integration and exchange services, and portal services.

