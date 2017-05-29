News stories about Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cousins Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Cousins Properties Inc alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

WARNING: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.04” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cousins-properties-cuz-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

In related news, Chairman S Taylor Glover acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 535,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,844.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lillian C. Giornelli sold 12,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $99,654.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,314 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.