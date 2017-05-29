Cott Corp (COT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is one of the world’s largest non-alcoholic beverage companies and the world’s largest retailer brand soft drink provider. The Company commercializes its business in over Sixty countries worldwide, with its principal markets being the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico. Cott markets or supplies over two hundred retailer and licensed brands, and Company-owned brands including Cott, RC, Vintage, Vess and So Clear. Its products include carbonated soft drinks, sparkling and flavored waters, energy drinks, sports drinks, juices, juice drinks and smoothies, ready-to-drink teas, and other non-carbonated beverages. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COT. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cott Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Cott Corp from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Cott Corp had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Cott Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Cott Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Cott Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,689. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 46,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $506,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,043.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 192,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,802. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COT. Engine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cott Corp during the first quarter worth $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cott Corp during the first quarter worth $2,163,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cott Corp by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 41,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cott Corp during the first quarter worth $19,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cott Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through four segments: DSS; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), and All Other, which includes its Mexico segment, Royal Crown International (RCI) segment and other miscellaneous expenses.

