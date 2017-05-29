Cortina Asset Management LLC Has $31.673 Million Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. MaxLinear comprises approximately 1.3% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 1.73% of MaxLinear worth $31,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) traded up 1.22% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 671,187 shares. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.72.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In other news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 21,149 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $673,807.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 40,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $1,244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,025 shares of company stock worth $6,362,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

