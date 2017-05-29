Cortina Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Cortina Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,441 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Burlington Stores worth $40,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 18.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,470,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,316,000 after buying an additional 1,317,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $88,045,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,543,000 after buying an additional 608,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,718,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,505,000 after buying an additional 292,678 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores Inc alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) traded down 2.33% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.32. 1,942,806 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 193.88%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cortina Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cortina-asset-management-llc-decreases-position-in-burlington-stores-inc-burl.html.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen and Company set a $103.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,871 shares in the company, valued at $53,184,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Crimmins sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $690,957.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,627 shares of company stock worth $5,452,685. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.