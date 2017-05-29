Cortina Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,212 shares during the period. Ingevity Corp accounts for 1.3% of Cortina Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cortina Asset Management LLC owned 1.18% of Ingevity Corp worth $30,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in Ingevity Corp by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 99,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 52,451 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ingevity Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Ingevity Corp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 445,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ingevity Corp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares during the period.

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. 158,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.90 million. Analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity Corp from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In related news, Director Jean S. Blackwell purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $275,028.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

