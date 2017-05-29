Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 691,691 Shares of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 691,691 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of Southwestern Energy Company worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company during the third quarter worth $163,000. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company during the third quarter worth $14,676,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy Company by 22.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy Company by 102.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 772,419 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 3,633,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Southwestern Energy Company had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 187.25%. The company had revenue of $846 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KLR Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy Company from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

