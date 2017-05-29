Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $6.16 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,253,000 after buying an additional 713,606 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,327,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,278,000 after buying an additional 536,392 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,728,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,831,000 after buying an additional 79,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,661,000 after buying an additional 68,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,295,000 after buying an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage Inc. alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $263 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 134.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $6.16 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-6-16-million-stake-in-extra-space-storage-inc-exr.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $97,773.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,590 in the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.