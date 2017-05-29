Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $5.47 Million Position in First Bancorp (FBP)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,637 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 297,837 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.45% of First Bancorp worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other First Bancorp news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 26,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $157,790.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 446,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,134.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,081 shares of company stock worth $611,290 in the last three months. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

