Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Decreases Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 181,660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.15% of CONSOL Energy worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $176,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 54.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $698.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. KLR Group cut their target price on CONSOL Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $22.00 target price on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

