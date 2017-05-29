CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Headlines about CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CoreSite Realty Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 49 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc cut CoreSite Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on CoreSite Realty Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CoreSite Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) traded down 0.78% during trading on Monday, hitting $102.95. 190,029 shares of the stock were exchanged. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76.

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.48 million. CoreSite Realty Corp had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty Corp news, SVP Steven James Smith sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of CoreSite Realty Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,245 shares of company stock worth $7,414,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty Corp

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

