Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 2.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co now owns 3,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) opened at 91.22 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $52.66 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Iberia Capital increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.61.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $259,351.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

