Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News coverage about Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 36 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTB. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. FBR & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.10. 288,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $643.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.92 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.86%.

In other news, VP Stephen Zamansky sold 14,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $566,835.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

