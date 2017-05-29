ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 314 ($4.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.24) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.98) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 276 ($3.55) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 380 ($4.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) traded up 1.2461% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 324.2711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.90. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 213.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 325.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 6.24 billion.

ConvaTec Group PLC Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

