ConocoPhillips (COP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the energy producer an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded up 0.67% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.35. 10,758,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $56.10 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP James D. Mcmorran sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $431,549.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

