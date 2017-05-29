Connecture Inc (CNXR) Announces Earnings Results

Connecture Inc (NASDAQ:CNXR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR) opened at 0.83 on Monday. Connecture has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock’s market cap is $18.77 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Connecture during the third quarter worth $7,759,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Connecture during the fourth quarter worth $6,088,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Connecture by 202.4% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Connecture by 101.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Connecture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Connecture

Connecture, Inc provides a Web-based consumer shopping, enrollment and retention platform for health insurance distribution. The Company caters its services to health insurance marketplace operators, such as health plans, brokers and exchange operators. It operates through four segments: Enterprise/Commercial, Enterprise/State, Medicare and Private Exchange.

