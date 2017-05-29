Press coverage about COMSCORE (NASDAQ:SCOR) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. COMSCORE earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get COMSCORE Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/comscore-scor-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-34.html.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc is a cross-platform measurement company. The Company provides independent data, metrics, products and services to clients in the media, advertising and marketing industries. The Company delivers digital media analytics that help content owners and advertisers understand the composition of consumer media audiences, and also helps marketers understand the performance and effectiveness of advertising targeted at these audiences.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.