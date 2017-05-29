Community West Bancshares (CWBC) CEO Martin E. Plourd Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) CEO Martin E. Plourd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $10,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,206.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) traded down 0.54% on Monday, hitting $10.14. 3,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company provides full-service banking through its subsidiary, Community West Bank, N.A. (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of financial products and services to customers, including lending and deposit products. The Company focuses on professionals, small to mid-sized businesses and individual households.

